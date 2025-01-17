ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Air Force and Fresno State will meet on Friday night in a matchup of two of the worst teams in the Mountain West. The programs have been bad against the rest of their conference and terrible overall, with records of 3-14 and 4-13, respectively. The good news is that at least one of these teams will finally win their first conference game. Fresno State will have some confidence heading into this game, as they have won eight of the last ten meetings with Air Force. They've also covered seven of those ten games. The Bulldogs swept the season series in 2023-24, winning both games outright and against the spread. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Air Force-Fresno State prediction and pick.

Air Force has been terrible over their last ten games, owning a 1-9 record. Their only win came against Stony Brook by eight points, which makes sense since it was the only game in which they were a favorite. Air Force has lost seven consecutive games since that win and covered the spread in just one of their last five games.

Fresno State has a 1-9 record over their last ten games, but they are doing slightly better than Air Force as they are only on a six-game losing streak. The massive difference for Fresno State is they've covered the spread in four of their past five games. It would be a good enough reason to pick the Bulldogs in this game. However, the problem is they were the underdog in each.

Here are the Air Force-Fresno State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Air Force-Fresno State Odds

Air Force: +3 (-110)

Moneyline: +135

Fresno State: -3 (-110)

Moneyline: -160

Over: 142.5 (-110)

Under: 142.5 (-110)

How to Watch Air Force vs. Fresno State

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: Mountain West Network

Why Air Force Will Cover The Spread/Win

It isn't difficult to see why these teams are some of the worst in the nation when looking at their statistics. This is about to be an argument that Air Force's offense can persevere when they are 356th(!!) in the nation in scoring offense. The Falcons have scored 63.1 points per game so far this season, but somehow, Fresno State's defense has been even worse. The Bulldogs are 357th in the country in scoring defense, allowing 82.5 points per game. Air Force has been terrible offensively this season, but every team has beaten up Fresno State, and this could be the chance for the Falcons to have a breakout.

Why Fresno State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The funny thing about bettors is they don't care how bad of a team you are. As long as you cover, it doesn't matter. A team could be 0-30 overall, but if they are profitable against the spread, they can be a bettor's favorite team. Fresno State has been terrible this season with a 4-13 record, but they've covered the spread in ten of their 17 games.

Final Air Force-Fresno State Prediction & Pick

This matchup may not be entertaining, but it's challenging to ignore Fresno State's 10-6-1 record against the spread. They have also been decent at home with a 3-4 record, while Air Force has lost every game this season on the road. Take the Bulldogs to continue their dominance over the Falcons.

