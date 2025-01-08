ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Air Force-San Diego State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Air Force-San Diego State.

The conference schedule in college basketball on Wednesday night includes this Mountain West matchup in San Diego. The San Diego State Aztecs have to think they have restored order in this college hoops season.

San Diego State suffered one of the worst collapses of any team in the sport this season when they blew an 18-point home-court lead to the Utah State Aggies. San Diego State should never lose a home game in which it leads by 18 points, unless that team is a 20-0 team ranked No. 1 in the country or something like that. Utah State is a good team, but not a great team. The Aggies failed to cover the spread against San Jose State on Tuesday night. They beat lowly Fresno State by just six points at home this past Saturday. They're good, but they are not special or elite. Yet, they came back against SDSU and scored a shocking comeback win on the Aztecs' home floor. That simply should not have happened. Yet, it did. San Diego State had to absorb that awful loss and make sure it responded in a very big way when it traveled to Boise to face the Boise State Broncos, an NCAA Tournament-caliber team, this past Saturday on national television.

The Aztecs were up for the fight. They broke open a close game late in the second half and were able to pick up a monster win in their Mountain West season. San Diego State brought its defense to the battle, holding Boise State under 38 percent field goal shooting and limiting the Broncos to just 7 of 30 3-point shooting. The Aztecs were able to prevent Boise State from going on a huge run which might have altered the complexion of the game. Having notched a huge road win, the Aztecs return home to face one of the weakest teams in the Mountain West. Let's see if this team maintains focus or develops a pattern of inconsistency.

Here are the Air Force-San Diego State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Air Force-San Diego State Odds

Air Force: +22.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +2200

San Diego State: -22.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -8000

Over: 131.5 (-115)

Under: 131.5 (-105)

How to Watch Air Force vs San Diego State

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT

TV: FS1

Why Air Force Will Cover The Spread/Win

The spread is enormous, and since San Diego State just got back from a difficult road trip and a draining game against a quality opponent, the Aztecs might be mentally flat in this contest. This might be the kind of game San Diego State just tries to get through; it makes sure it does enough to win, but it doesn't push especially hard if it leads by 15 to 20 points midway through the second half to push the spread above the 22.5 number. San Diego State's motor might not run at full speed for all 40 minutes, which would enable AFA to cover.

Why San Diego State Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Diego State built an 18-point lead at home versus Utah State. It didn't finish that game well, but that fact shows you how good SDSU can be. If the Aztecs can create an 18-point lead over the first-place team in the Mountain West, they can beat Air Force by 35 or more. The spread is actually a little too low.

Final Air Force-San Diego State Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Air Force, but we are not going to trust a bad team with our money. Pass.

Final Air Force-San Diego State Prediction & Pick: Air Force +22.5