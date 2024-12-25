There's not many sneakers more recognizable than the historic Air Jordan 1, the shoe that started this whole sneaker craze when Michael Jordan and Nike changed the world in 1985. The “Chicago” colorway is engrained is every sneaker fan's mind as a timeless silhouette and come 2025, we'll see the classic color scheme return once again. However, this time they'll be arriving in the low-top version for the first time in nine years.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The classic Chicago colorway within the Air Jordan line consists of a primarily white/red based with black accents throughout. With the Air Jordan 1 low becoming a popular model over the last few years, it only feels natural that Jordan Brand returns the silhouette in one of their original colorways.

First releasing in 2016, the Air Jordan 1 Low “Chicago” featured the classic ensemble highlighted by an oversized Nike Swoosh. Next year, we'll see a retro release following the same specs as their original predecessor.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Chicago”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet



The classic design and silhouette needs no introduction as we see the classic Varsity Red/Black-White colorway come to fruition. The shoes will come with black laces and a black sockliner to accent the Nike Swoosh. The Nike Air tongue logo will be in white while the Air Jordan wings logo on the heel is done in black. All in all, this is a staple for any sneakerhead's closet and we can expect an instant classic when these return.

Fetching over $1,200 on the aftermarket for the 2016 release, fans will have a chance to grab these for a modest $150. They're expected to drop December 25, 2025 and will likely see a very hyped drop on Nike SNKRS app and very select Nike retailers. Be sure to keep it locked with our Sneakers news for more updates on this developing release.