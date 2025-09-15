The Chicago Bears' 31-point loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday was as painful as it got. Many are pointing the finger at coach Ben Johnson for not developing a comprehensive offensive strategy, which led to a poor performance.

Altogether, the Bears turned the ball over numerous times, their offensive line was intact, and they weren't able to convert on fourth down.

However, there was one silver lining that emerged and that was the performance of QB Caleb Williams. Altogether, Williams accumulated 207 passing yards, including two touchdown passes, in the 52-21 defeat.

Johnson gave praise to Williams for “significant growth” from Minnesota to Detroit, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

“I did see significant growth,” Johnson said. “It’s not perfect yet. There’s still a number of plays where our eyes aren’t quite in the right position or we’re holding onto the ball just a tick longer than what we’re coaching. But I did see tremendous growth in terms of going through the progression. There were a few times there where we had to get to number three or four in the read and he was trusting his feet and his footwork and was able to get there. I did think he got better from Week 1 to Week 2. I’m encouraged by what I saw and I’m hopeful that we’ll continue to see another leap here this week.”

The Bears start the season at 0-2, with so many looking on for a sea change with the arrival of Johnson.

The Bears can't solely rely on Williams or Johnson.

It is natural for many to put the burden of an NFL team's success on the quarterback and head coach. However, they are just two pieces of the puzzle.

When it comes to the Bears, Williams needs a tight-knit offensive line. That has been emphasized time and time again. On Sunday, the Bears didn't get that, particularly from tackles Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright, who failed to protect Williams.

Additionally, it is understandable to place blame on the coach. However, Johnson is only in his second game at the helm. To his credit, he promised to speak truth to power when things don't go well.

In essence, the Bears have to get more out of each other from top to bottom.