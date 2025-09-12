The iconic black/red/white sneakers Chicago Bulls' legend Michael Jordan wore throughout his career will forever be remembered as the most influential sneakers in all of history. With the thought of “running faster, jumping higher” capturing multiple generations, the sneakers remain a powerhouse almost 23 years after Jordan last stepped on an NBA court. In 2026, we'll see yet another iconic retro return in the form of the Air Jordan 6 “Infrared.”

The Air Jordan 6 first released in 1991 in two debut colorways, the White/Infrared-Black and the Black/Infrared, intended to match the Chicago Bulls' uniforms and meant for Jordan to wear in-game. As Jordan went on to win his first championship in the Air Jordan 6, the popularity of the sneakers immediately skyrocketed over the next 10 years.

The “White Infrared” colorway made a brief return in 2010 and once again in 2014, but will be returning for the first time in 12 years donning their original form. As Air Jordan and Nike continue to add to their growing release calendar throughout 2026, another classic will make its way back to the mainstream.

Air Jordan 6 “White Infrared”

The Air Jordan 6 is expected to return in its original White/Infrared-Black ensemble, reminiscent of the two previous retro releases. The shoes will feature an all-white upper made from premium leather with perforations throughout. The hallmark feature is the streak of Infrared along the midsole, outlining the shoe's unique shape. The tongue will come in black as we see another hit of Infrared along the lace lock.

Finer details could include the classic “Nike Air” stitched logo on the back, but is yet to be confirmed officially by Nike. The shoes are slated to release sometime during early months of 2026 to open the new year. Expect a wider release on Nike SNKRS app as well as select Nike retailers.