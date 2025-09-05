The Chicago Bulls are locked in a contract stalemate with Josh Giddey. Altogether, the Bulls have been unwavering in offering Giddey $20 million per year.

However, Giddey believes he is worth $30 million.

Recently, the Bulls made Giddey an offer of $80 million for four years, approximately $22 million each year. That is well below his demanding price.

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, this could be the last attempt at a compromise from both sides.

“Although they held firm on their offer of around $20 million per season, the Bulls have recently increased their proposed contract to try and end this stalemate. Chicago has presented Giddey and his representation with a four-year contract in the ballpark of $85 million to $90 million, league sources said.”

“This is likely the last contract proposal the Bulls will offer this offseason, as it's essentially a compromise from what both sides wanted. Whereas the Bulls entered the summer wanting to keep Giddey on a deal around $20 million per season, he wanted to be paid close to $30 million per year.”

The Bulls want to keep Josh Giddey

Undoubtedly, the Bulls are doing everything they can to keep Giddey.

He is a restricted free agent. This gives the Bulls the right to match any offer another team would give him, thus giving them leverage.

Furthermore, the Bulls are not engaging in any sign-and-trade deals.

Meanwhile, they signed Patrick Williams to a five-year $90 million contract in 2024. This past year, Giddey had a considerably better season than Williams.

He averaged 14.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game. In contrast, Williams finished averaging 9.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.

Those numbers along doesn't bode well in terms of who's more valuable to the franchise, per Bobby Marks of ESPN.

“So when you dig around the Josh Giddey situation, who had a terrific year, certainly the last 25 games, he was offered four years, $80 million when free agency started, that number has gone up to four years, $88 million,” Marks said.

“That number is at the bottom of the starting point guards here. So, if you're the Bulls and you just committed five years, $90 million to Patrick Williams based on a lesser body of work, now you're all of a sudden drawing a line in the sand as far as where you are with Josh Giddey here.”

Giddey has the option to accept a qualifying offer from the Bulls. It would be for one year and worth $11.1 million and allow for him to become an unrestricted free agent in the Summer of 2026.