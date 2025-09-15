The Cincinnati Bengals may have walked away with a dramatic 31-27 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but it’s what happened after the game that made headlines. While superstar wide-receiver Ja'Marr Chase delivered a dominant performance on the field, his actions off the field showed leadership that went far beyond stats.

Chase finished with 14 catches for 165 yards and a touchdown—his most productive game to date with Jake Browning under center. But instead of highlighting his own performance, the 2024 first-team All-Pro wideout took to his Instagram story to shine a spotlight on his teammates. He shared a picture of Mitchell Tinsley's one-handed touchdown catch along with videos of Tee Higgins’ 42-yard touchdown and Jake Browning’s one-yard game-winning keeper. By featuring those plays instead of his own, Chase delivered a clear message about what matters most — team success over individual accolades.

Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz took to X (formerly Twitter) to share Chase’s team-first moment.

“#Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase went for 14 receptions, 165 yards and 1 TD on Sunday.

Article Continues Below

On his IG story, he shared highlights of his teammates — not his own. Pretty cool and shows how unselfish he is.”

#Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase went for 14 receptions, 165 yards and 1 TD on Sunday. On his IG story, he shared highlights of his teammates — not his own. Pretty cool and shows how unselfish he is. pic.twitter.com/uEhj676Akv — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 15, 2025

In addition to Chase’s humble gesture, the win served as a statement for Browning. Despite throwing three interceptions, the backup quarterback also delivered 241 passing yards, two touchdown throws, and the go-ahead rushing score on a 92-yard drive late in the fourth quarter. It marked his most resilient performance yet and kept the Bengals alive amid uncertainty following Joe Burrow’s injury.

While some fans may have brushed off the social media post, the context speaks volumes. By spotlighting his teammates after a career-best game, Chase sent a message that this team isn’t about individual glory — it’s about unity, leadership, and trust. And as the Bengals navigate the season without their franchise quarterback, that mindset could prove critical in keeping playoff hopes alive and the locker room fully bought in.