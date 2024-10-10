The newest Air Jordan Retro 1 sneakers are ready for an imminent release as we'll see Nike and Jordan Brand continue their variations and new takes on classic sneakers. The Jordan 1 silhouette remains a timeless classic and the one that started it all for the Jumpman, but it's arguable that their “Low” counterpart could be the more popular option at the moment. Come this November, we'll see the Air Jordan 1 “Game Royal” come in a new low-top iteration.

The “Game Royal” Jordan 1 last released in 2018 and offered a new take on a classic Michael Jordan colorway. A blue counterpart to the Jordan 1 “Chicago” colorway, the Game Royal saw massive success and now fetch upwards of $300 on the resale market.

It's typical to see a low-top version of a Jordan 1 sneaker as most colorways already share their own counterpart. This will be the first time we see the OG Low receive the Game Royal colorway, offering another clean option for sneakerheads to rock during the upcoming fall and winter months.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Game Royal”

The AJ1 Low will take its original shape in this newest release as we see the deep hues of the Game Royal colorway popping through the toebox, eyelet, and heel panels of the shoe. The midsole is featured in an off-white sail color and the outsole is done in royal. The Nike Swoosh and black Jordan logos appear in black to complement the set of laces and sockliner. Finally, we'll see a blue Nike Air tab over the white tongue and mid-panels of the shoe.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Game Royal” will officially release on November 30, 2024 for a standard retail tag of $140. The shoes will release on all Nike platforms and Nike retailers, expected to come in full family sizing. Don't miss out on your chance to own this classic silhouette!

Do you prefer these over the “Game Royal” highs?