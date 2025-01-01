Serving as one of them more regarded and poplar releases over the last few years, the Air Jordan collaboration with Nike SB on the “Pine Green” release continues to be a coveted sneaker for fans to get their hands on. Building upon the recent success, Nike SB and Air Jordan will team up for another Jordan 4 silhouette, this time coming in a “Navy” colorway.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Nike SB Air Jordan 4 “Pine Green” was the clear pick for sneaker of the year in 2023 and this navy colorway could see a similar response if trends follow. The shoe has even become a popular on-field option for the likes of Jordan athletes like Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts.

Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Navy”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet



The newest colorway will be an exact derivative from the “Pine Green” pair, replacing the green midsole, eyelets, and back heel tab with the navy color. White leather is featured throughout the uppers with a red Jumpman logo on the tongue. The outsole is gum on the toe and heel for a reinforced look.

Additional specs similar to the 2023 release will include extra padding throughout the ankle, a thicker tongue, and reinforced mudguard around the toe. The shoes are tailored for skateboarding and have been received as a desirable option for many skaters due to their comfort.

The Nike SB Air Jordan 4 “Navy” is expected to release during the summer season of 2025. They'll release for a price tag of $225 through Nike and will be available in full size runs. For the “Pine Green” Air Jordan 4 release, be sure to check out sites like KICKS CREW for all your sneaker sourcing.

What do you think of the upcoming Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 collaboration?