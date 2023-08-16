You might not find a Green Bay Packers player who loves being part of the organization more than AJ Dillon. It's been a little over three years since the Packers selected AJ Dillon in the second round of the 2020 Draft, and the running back couldn't be happier with Green Bay's decision.

“It means everything,” Dillon told WFRV Local 5's Kyle Malzhan when asked what it means to be a member of the Packers. “Being a Green Bay Packer—besides being a father and a husband—is the coolest title that I have.

“Being a Green Bay Packer, being part of this tradition, being part of this history—whether it's for 50 years I play here or four years I play here—being a part of this is really something special. You don't really get that until you come here and you've been a part of it. You see the people who've walked through these hallways.”

I chatted with @AJDillon7 recently and asked him what it means to be a player for the Green Bay #Packers. He took nearly 2 minutes to answer the question. From learning how to drive in the Lambeau Field parking lot & starting a family in Green Bay – this city means a lot to him. pic.twitter.com/bmXJYUqETQ — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) August 16, 2023

It likely didn't hurt Dillon's love for Green Bay that the organization allowed him to immediately start competing for championships. The Packers reached the NFC Championship Game in Dillon's rookie season. Green Bay had the NFC's best record the following year.

The next year could determine just how much Dillon values being part of the Packers. The running back is in the final season of his four-year, $5.35 million rookie deal. With Aaron Jones already under contract, Dillon might be able to leave Green Bay for a bigger payday.

Jones took a pay cut in the offseason in order to stay with the Packers. Dillon and Jones arguably give Green Bay the best duo of running backs in the entire league.

The Packers are probably the most storied franchise in NFL history. Green Bay has won a record 13 NFL championships. Only the Chicago Bears have more players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.