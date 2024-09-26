ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the start of MAC conference play as Akron faces Ohio. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Akron-Ohio prediction and pick.

Akron enters the game sitting at 1-3 on the year. They would be dominated in their first two games on the road, falling to both Ohio State and Rutgers. They would then head home and defeat Colgate, winning 31-20. Last week, they would hit the road to face South Carolina. Once again, it was domination at the hand of a power-four opponent. They would fall 50-7.

Meanwhile, Ohio is 2-2 on the year. They would also face power-four opponents. They opened up against Syracuse, falling 38-22. They would then face South Alabama. Ohio would use a strong first half, to take a 17-10 lead, while winning the game 27-20. Ohio would then beat Morgan State 21-6, before hitting the road before to face Kentucky. They would fall 41-6.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Akron-Ohio Odds

Akron: +12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +365

Ohio: -12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -490

Over: 47.5 (-110)

Under: 47.5 (-110)

How to Watch Akron vs. Ohio

Time: 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Akron Could Cover The Spread/Win

Ben Finely has led the way for the Akron offense this year. He has completed 64 of 115 passes for 659 yards. He has six touchdown passes on the year, while also having four interceptions on the year. He has also been sacked seven times. The top target this year for Finley has been Adrian Norton. Norton has 12 receptions this year for 236 yards and three touchdowns. Bobby Golden has also been solid. He has nine receptions for 168 yards and a score. Finally, tight end Jake Newell has been solid. He has 16 receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown.

In the running game, Jordon Simmons has led the way. He has 31 carries this year for 179 yards. That is good for 5.8 yards per carry while scoring once this year. Charles Kellom has also been solid. He has 26 carries for just 77 yards, but he has 14 receptions this year. He has taken those for 90 yards and a touchdown.

Akron has been rough on defense this year. They are 132nd in the nation in opponent points per game this year. They are 114th against the run while sitting 86th against the pass. Bryan McCoy has led the way. He leads the team with 31 tackles on the year also having a pass defended. Antavious Fish is second on the team in tackles, while also having a sack this year. Finally, Darris Lewis is third on the team in tackles while breaking up two passes and having an interception.

Why Ohio Could Cover The Spread/Win

Parker Navarro has led the way for Ohio this year. He has completed 50 of 73 passes for 547 yards and two scores. He has been intercepted four times and sacked seven times this year. Further, Navarro has run 31 times for 107 yards and two scores. Still, he missed the game with Kentucky, and could still be out for this game. If he is out, Nick Poulos will be in at quarterback. He has completed ten passes on 23 attempts for 135 yards. He also did not throw a touchdown while having an interception. He has run for 62 yards this year though.

The top target in the passing game has been Coleman Owen. He has brought in 25 receptions on the year for 336 yards but has not scored. Meanwhile, Chase Hendricks has ten receptions for 131 yards and a score. The other receiving touchdown has gone to Anthony Tyus III. He has five receptions for 41 yards and a score. He also leads the way in the rushing game. Tyus has 57 rushes for 391 yards and four scores. Meanwhile, Rickey Hunt Jr. has 33 carries for 138 yards and a score.

Ohio is 96th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 102nd in opponent yards per game. They are 67th against the run while sitting 110th against the pass. Kadin Schmitz has been solid this year. He has ten tackles and 2.5 sacks this year. Meanwhile, Marcel Walker-Burgess has a sack, a pass breakup, an interception, and two forced fumbles. Finally, DJ Walker has 17 tackles while also breaking up four passes this year.

Final Akron-Ohio Prediction & Pick

Not only has the Akron defense been bad this year, they have struggled on offense this year. They are 129th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting outside the top 100 in yards per game, rushing yards per game, and passing yards per game. The Ohio offense has not been great this year, but they have been better than the Akron defense. Ohio will dominate both sides of the ball in this one. Take them and lay the points.

Final Akron-Ohio Prediction & Pick: Ohio -12.5 (-110)