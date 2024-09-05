ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

College football continues as Akron faces Rutgers on Saturday at SHI Stadium. We're live from New Jersey, sharing our college football odds series, making an Akron-Rutgers prediction and pick.

Akron lost 52-6 to Ohio State in Week 1. The Zips only trailed 7-3 after the first quarter. Then, it was 17-3 at halftime. But the game got out of hand in the third quarter.

Tahj Bullock struggled, going 9 for 13 with 68 yards and rushing 14 times for only 42 yards. Likewise, quarterback Ben Finley did not fare much better, going 8 for 14 with 53 yards and one interception. Running back Charles Kellom rushed only three times for nine yards. Meanwhile, Jake Newell had two catches for 41 yards.

The Zips only had 11 first downs. Likewise, they went just 4 for 16 on third downs. Akron had 177 total yards. Additionally, they allowed five sacks. The defense was inefficient, gathering no sacks or turnovers.

Rutgers destroyed Howard Bison 44-7 in Week 1. They led 7-0 after the first quarter and 17-7 at halftime. Next, they exploded in the second half to win.

Big Ten Conference rushing champion Kyle Monangai exploded, with 165 yards on 19 rushes for one touchdown. Samuel Brown V added 14 rushes for 68 yards while catching his only pass for 34 yards and a touchdown. Also, Antwan Raymond rushed six times for 49 yards and a score.

Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis went 15 for 24 with 147 yards and three touchdowns. Ultimately, he did enough to help Rutgers thrive. Dymere Miller had four receptions for 37 yards and a score. Likewise, Kenny Fletcher had four catches for 31 yards and a touchdown.

Rutgers finished with 29 first downs. Additionally, they went 5 for 10 on third downs and had 476 total yards. The defense also forced a turnover and generated a sack.

This is a very rare matchup as the teams have played each other one time in their collective history. Overall, Rutgers took the only matchup these two had.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of ESPN BET.

College Football Odds: Akron-Rutgers Odds

Akron: +22.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1500

Rutgers: -22.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -3500

Over: 38.5 (-115)

Under: 38.5 (-105)

How to Watch Akron vs. Rutgers

Time: Noon ET/9 AM PT

TV: BTN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Akron Could Cover The Spread/Win

After losing to Ohio State in Week 1, there are far more questions than answers. Unfortunately, that is the scenario the Zips now face after their beatdown.

Who will be the quarterback? If Bullock starts, he must find ways to pass the football. He struggled to run the ball last weekend, and his passing was not that much impressive. Ultimately, the best way to open up running lanes would be to set up plays to make short passes. But for that to happen, they need a wide receiver to line up in the slant or a running back who is ready for a screen pass. Doing that can force the Rutgers' defense to play the pass and eventually open up the running lanes.

It starts with the offensive line, which was abysmal last weekend. Can they prevent their quarterback from getting sacked five times again? Now, they will face more pressure than ever, as Rutgers gets ready to unload a strong pass rush.

Akron will cover the spread if the offensive line can protect the edges and the Zips can establish a running game. Doing this will give the defense more time and rest, giving them a better chance of contending with a good offense.

Why Rutgers Could Cover The Spread/Win

Rutgers looked amazing last weekend because they ran at will and were unstoppable. While Akron is not completely awful on defense, they do have holes to expose.

Great protection allowed Kaliakmanis to make some plays. Additionally, it also gave Manangai some open lanes to run the ball down the field and move the chains. The backs were on fire, and they will look to replicate the formula. Ultimately, running the ball efficiently enabled easier third-down chances.

The defense was exceptional. Now, they must continue to play well as they did in the first half last weekend. The Scarlett Knights played a nearly perfect game. They are the heavy favorites in this one because of a nearly impenetrable defense.

Rutgers will cover the spread if they continue running the ball well. Then, they will unleash a pass rush that will overwhelm a bad offensive line.

Final Akron-Rutgers Prediction & Pick

Akron is not nearly close to the talent level of Rutgers. Unfortunately, this game may get out of hand early. The oddsmakers did not have a line early because they were trying to establish a proper number. That is how bad Akron is after last weekend. Conversely, Rutgers is amazing and will possibly be one of the better teams in their conference. Expect the Scarlett Knights to run all over the place and blow this one out of the water.

Final Akron-Rutgers Prediction & Pick: Rutgers -22.5 (-110)