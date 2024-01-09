Jordan Henderson's potential Premier League return faces a £3m tax hurdle as his departure from Al-Ettifaq triggers financial complexities.

Jordan Henderson’s unexpected tax implications have created a complex scenario, casting a significant shadow over his desire to depart Al-Ettifaq for a Premier League comeback. The midfielder’s move to Saudi Arabia marked a lucrative venture, but an early exit triggering a £3 million tax bill has complicated his potential return to European football.

Having departed Liverpool for a three-year deal with Al-Ettifaq, Henderson’s contract was structured with staggering £700,000-a-week wages, initially set on a tax-free basis for the first two years. However, his desire to leave the club prematurely threatens to nullify this tax exemption, imposing a substantial financial burden.

Despite the allure of returning to the Premier League, Henderson’s abrupt exit from Al-Ettifaq faces financial hurdles, potentially limiting his options as he eyes a swift return to European football. The midfielder’s dissatisfaction with his current situation was highlighted by reports suggesting he had confided in former teammates, admitting regret over his move to Saudi Arabia.

Interest from English clubs, particularly Celtic, and the allure of an unnamed German club could offer a lifeline for Henderson’s reintegration into European football. Returning to familiar terrain aims to rectify his perceived mistake and bolsters his chances of securing a spot in England’s squad for Euro 2024.

However, amid Henderson’s personal quandary, the situation at Al-Ettifaq isn’t any less turbulent. Despite being named captain by Steven Gerrard, the midfielder’s goal drought and the team’s decline in form have intensified scrutiny. Gerrard himself faces mounting pressure as Al-Ettifaq’s fortunes plummet in the Saudi Pro League, compounded further by the recent departure of assistant manager Ian Foster.

Navigating the financial intricacies while seeking an amicable departure, Henderson’s predicament remains a focal point amidst the struggles faced by players and clubs in Saudi Arabia’s football landscape.