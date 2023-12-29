Explore Steven Gerrard's challenges at Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League as the team grapples with a winless streak amid draws and setbacks.

Steven Gerrard's Saudi Arabian expedition with Al-Ettifaq has encountered turbulence, highlighted by a late setback against struggling Al-Hazm. Despite assembling a squad peppered with former Premier League luminaries like Jordan Henderson, Demarai Gray, Moussa Dembele, and Georginio Wijnaldum, Gerrard's tenure at the helm faces intensified scrutiny following a drawn match prolonging their winless streak to nine games.

The encounter seemed poised to break Al-Ettifaq's dry spell as Gray's 70th-minute strike hinted at a much-needed triumph. However, their aspirations were dashed when a stoppage-time penalty allowed Al-Hazm to salvage a point, compounding Gerrard's woes.

Al-Hazm, languishing with just two wins in 19 league fixtures, managed to dent Al-Ettifaq's record against them, ending a streak that had spanned since February 2020.

The pressure mounts on Gerrard, who previously sought reinforcements to fortify his squad's competitiveness, underscoring the urgency for impactful signings to elevate Al-Ettifaq's league standing.

Upcoming fixtures present a critical juncture for Gerrard's side, facing Al-Khaleej followed by a daunting clash against league leaders Al-Hilal, featuring notable talents like Aleksandar Mitrovic and Ruben Neves. Al-Ettifaq's ambitions of resurgence hinge on navigating these challenges and revitalizing their form to surge up the Saudi Pro League ladder.

Gerrard's quest for redemption takes center stage as he strives to rally his squad, instilling a collective drive to transcend their current predicament. The ex-Liverpool icon's managerial acumen faces a stern test in Saudi Arabia, where the stakes are high, and the expectations demand a swift turnaround in fortunes.

As the transfer window beckons, Gerrard's plea for reinforcements underscores the imperative to bolster Al-Ettifaq's roster, signaling a determined effort to compete at the league's summit and shrug off their current struggles, striving for a more formidable presence in Saudi football.