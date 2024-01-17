Discover the latest football headlines as Jordan Henderson makes a swift exit from Al-Ettifaq, setting the stage for a move to Ajax.

In an unexpected turn of events, Jordan Henderson swiftly agreed to part ways with Al-Ettifaq, marking the conclusion of his short six-month adventure in Saudi Arabia. The former Liverpool captain is now on the brink of a move to Ajax, where reports indicate a significant 75% pay cut, although he will still command an impressive £175,000 per week.

Henderson's departure from Al-Ettifaq is attributed to reported challenges in adapting to his new surroundings, prompting a return to European football. Despite signing a lucrative £700,000-a-week contract in July, he is now set to face a 20% Saudi tax due to not completing the required two years in the country for tax-free earnings. The 33-year-old midfielder's potential move to Ajax carries financial implications, with a looming £7 million tax bill if the transfer falls through, leading him to return to the Premier League.

Criticism surrounded Henderson's controversial move to Saudi Arabia, particularly from LGBTQ+ groups concerned about the country's human rights record. Henderson, known for his vocal support of LGBTQ+ causes during his illustrious Liverpool tenure, acknowledged the controversy, offering a sincere apology while emphasizing his intention to contribute to cultural change.

Now eyeing success with Ajax, Henderson's return to European football may bolster the Dutch club's fortunes and secure his place in England's Euro 2024 squad. With a storied career at Liverpool, where he clinched the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup, Henderson's move to Ajax marks a new chapter in his football journey. The veteran midfielder, capped 81 times by England, aims to contribute to Ajax's success in the Dutch league and potentially play a crucial role in England's pursuit of glory internationally. As Henderson transitions to a new footballing chapter, the Ajax faithful eagerly anticipate the impact of this experienced campaigner on their squad.