Neymar's disastrous start at Al Hilal has raised eyebrows and concerns in Saudi Arabia. The former FC Barcelona star, who made a high-profile move to Al-Hilal this summer, has found himself entangled in disputes with manager Jorge Jesus and faced criticism for his on-field performances, as reported by El Nacional.

Neymar's desire to return to Europe led to his exit from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), where he was no longer part of head coach Luis Enrique's plans. PSG, keen to offload the Brazilian, demanded a substantial fee for their world-record signing. Unfortunately for Neymar, his hopes of returning to his first European club were dashed, as FC Barcelona could not afford his transfer fee and a hefty salary.

Ultimately, Al Hilal secured Neymar's services for a reported €90m. While the Brazilian dazzled in his debut with two assists, his subsequent performance in an Asian Champions League draw left Al Hilal's owners dissatisfied. Critics have pointed out that Neymar appeared slower and less agile than usual, raising concerns about his form.

To add to the complications, Neymar clashed with manager Jorge Jesus over his international commitments. Despite returning from a seven-month injury layoff, Neymar joined the Brazil national team for World Cup qualifiers. Jesus believed the trip was unnecessary and felt Neymar prioritized representing his country over his club responsibilities.

As Neymar's international duties continue, it remains to be seen how he balances his commitments to Brazil and Al Hilal, all while mending fences with his manager and winning over his club in Saudi Arabia. The Al Hilal chapter of Neymar's career has undoubtedly proven challenging, raising questions about the future of this talented but controversial football star.