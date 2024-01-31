In a surprising turn of events, Karim Benzema has decided to remain at Al-Ittihad, putting an end to the recent transfer rumors

In a surprising turn of events, Karim Benzema has decided to remain at Al-Ittihad, putting an end to the recent transfer rumors linking him with Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea, reported by GOAL.

The 36-year-old striker, who signed a three-year deal with Al-Ittihad just six months ago, had been the subject of speculation about a potential move back to Europe. David Ornstein of The Athletic has reported that Benzema will not be leaving the Saudi Pro League side in the current transfer window, providing clarity on his immediate future.

Despite the decision to stay, Ornstein's report suggests that Benzema is experiencing some discomfort at his new club. The French striker left for a holiday without obtaining permission earlier this month and returned late, leading to concerns about his commitment. Additionally, criticism from fans regarding his on-field performances and the apparent deletion of his Instagram account add to the unsettled atmosphere.

Benzema, a former Real Madrid player who left the Spanish club in 2023, has showcased his goal-scoring prowess at Al-Ittihad, netting 12 goals in 20 games. However, with the team currently sitting seventh in the Saudi Pro League and facing a 25-point deficit behind leaders Al-Hilal, challenges lie ahead.

The next fixtures for Al-Ittihad include a quarter-final clash against Al-Faisaly in the King Cup of Champions on February 4, followed by a league encounter with Al-Tai. As Karim Benzema navigates this phase, it remains to be seen whether his decision to stay will lead to a more settled chapter in his career or if the transfer speculation will resurface in the upcoming summer window.