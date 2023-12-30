Legendary sports broadcaster Al Michaels is set to return to the booth for Prime Video in 2024 but is unclear of what the future holds after that.

Legendary sports broadcaster Al Michaels is set to return as the lead voice of Prime Video's Thursday Night Football. Michaels spoke about his return to the booth with Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio but indicated that he hasn't thought long-term about how much longer he'll continue to commentate.

“I feel good. I feel healthy. I feel fine. I told Amazon that I’d do three years and next year will be three, and I’m definitely doing it. We’ll see after that.”

He also says he still loves the profession and is passionate about his work.

“I still love this job. I still get a charge out of going into a stadium and watching the best in the world do what they do. I’m still really happy so that’s the big thing.”

Al Michaels is currently 79 years old and has had a sports broadcasting career that has cemented him as one of the best to ever do it. His journey started in the late 1980s when he became the voice of Monday Night Football on ABC. His dynamic commentary and quick-witted remarks made each game thrilling and memorable. In 2006, his move to NBC saw him take charge of Sunday Night Football, continuing to bring his unique style to millions of viewers. He eventually departed NBC but stayed on in an “emeritus” role to commentate the Chargers vs. Jaguars 2023 NFL Playoffs Wildcard matchup.

He joined Prime Video's commentary team when they gained the rights to the Thursday Night Football game slate, commentating alongside famed college football commentator Kirk Herbstreit. Michaels has received backlash from some fans who believe that he doesn't sound enthusiastic to call the games broadcasted by Prime Video.

Al Michels has show ZERO enthusiasm calling this game. “ETN, ETN takes it to the end zone”

pic.twitter.com/FRb9O6cJQ9 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 20, 2023

Herbstreit said in Florio's piece that Michaels hears the criticism but he doesn't really care.

“He hears the noise,” Michaels’s on-air partner, Kirk Herbstreit, told Freeman. “I don’t think he’s like, ‘I’ll show them. I’m going to really bring it this week.’ He’s definitely not doing that. He has more of an ‘F you’ attitude about it than ‘I’m going to show them.’ He thinks it’s a bunch of bullshit. I think it’s a bunch of bullshit. And I think it’s just a narrative that social media’s kind of running with.”

Nevertheless, Michaels will lend his legendary voice to call Thursday Night Football for at least one more year and extend his storied career.