Cristiano Ronaldo continues to make headlines in the Saudi Pro League. The Portuguese icon scored his seventh goal of the season as Al Nassr secured a 3-1 victory against Al Raed at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraydah.

Riding a four-game winning streak, Al Nassr faced a formidable challenge from Al Raed, managed by former Shakhtar Donetsk boss Igor Jovicevic. The hosts employed a disciplined 4-4-2 formation with zonal marking, initially thwarting Al Nassr's attempts to break through.

However, the breakthrough came on the brink of halftime when Sadio Mane seized an opportunity and fired a powerful shot from the edge of the penalty box, finding the left-bottom corner of the net. Moments later, a foul on Mane resulted in Bander Whaeshi receiving a red card, reducing Al Raed to ten men before halftime.

The second half saw Al Nassr capitalize on their numerical advantage. Anderson Talisca, who had previously netted a hat-trick against the same opponent in December, made a substitute appearance. Talisca wasted no time and unleashed a screamer from outside the box just four minutes into the second half.

Talisca continued to be a creative force, setting up Ronaldo in the box 30 minutes later. Ronaldo skillfully nutmegged his marker before finding the back of the net with a powerful strike. The victory propelled Al Nassr to fifth place in the league standings, while Al Raed languished in 15th.

As Ronaldo's remarkable journey in the Saudi Pro League continues, Al Nassr is gearing up for the AFC Champions League 2023-24 campaign, with their first match against Iranian side Persepolis scheduled for September 19. Ronaldo's impact on the league has been undeniable, and fans eagerly anticipate his future performances in Saudi Arabia.