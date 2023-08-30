Does anyone have a more iconic celebration than Cristiano Ronaldo? The Al Nassr ace has created a personality on the football pitch no matter where he plays; his celebration has been a big factor. After he scores a goal, we usually see him do a high jump, turn, and show his “signature power stance” while exclaiming, “SUI.” However, he has reportedly created another celebration after scoring a goal.

During Al Nassr's routine 4-0 win against Al Shabab on Tuesday, Ronaldo was at the center of attention again as he scored a brace courtesy of two penalties. After scoring the first penalty in the 13th minute, he created a new celebration that went viral on social media.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ronaldo debuts a new celebration pic.twitter.com/v1GcxqpmXP — WolfRMFC (@WolfRMFC) August 29, 2023

Fans were quick to understand how Ronaldo has totally looked different since moving to Al Nassr from Manchester United. Many believe this is the happiest he has looked since his days in Real Madrid. They also believe that his new celebrations were predictable shots at his fellow rival, Lionel Messi. Although that doesn't seem true, it has more to do with Ronaldo being happy in Saudi Arabia.

Despite being happy, Ronaldo still showed moments of frustration after VAR disallowed his goal. After opening the scoring in the 13th minute, the Portuguese legend scored a header four minutes later, and everyone thought Al Nassr was out of sight. However, VAR believed that Ronaldo nudged his marker, which was deemed excessive. The former Manchester United man won't care as his side won comfortably on the night to continue their amazing form.