A fiery exchange unfolded between Al-Nassr teammates Marcelo Brozovic and Aymeric Laporte, overshadowing the anticipation of their AFC Champions League clash against Al-Fayha, reported by GOAL. The incident, which occurred in the lead-up to the match, saw tensions rise as Laporte, the former Manchester City defender, appeared to be involved in a heated argument with Brozovic, the former Inter midfielder.

The exchange escalated as Brozovic, seemingly agitated by Laporte, had to be restrained by team-mates and staff to prevent the situation from turning physical. Ali Lajami stepped in to keep Brozovic in check, and a vigilant staff member positioned themselves between the two players, averting a potential on-field altercation.

Despite the off-field drama, Al-Nassr managed to channel their focus into the game, securing a 2-0 victory over Al-Fayha in the AFC Champions League. Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate, Brozovic, played a pivotal role in helping his team advance to the quarter-finals.

The clash between Brozovic and Laporte is a notable chapter in the Saudi football revolution initiated by Cristiano Ronaldo in January 2023. Both players, having recently faced each other in the Champions League final, joined Al-Nassr, contributing to the growing prominence of football in Saudi Arabia.

Manager Luis Castro downplayed the incident, emphasizing the potential positive outcomes of such confrontations within a team. With their eyes set on the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League, Al-Nassr aims to maintain momentum in the Saudi Pro League, with an upcoming match against Al-Shabab as they strive to close the gap with league leaders Al-Hilal.