In a dramatic Kings Cup of Champions round of 16 fixture, Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo expressed frustration after a controversial red card decision left his team with ten men. The incident occurred during the match against Al-Ettifaq, where the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) played a significant role in the outcome.

The pivotal moment came in the final moments of the first half when Al Nassr's Brazilian midfielder, Talisca, was shown a red card after a VAR review. Talisca's sending-off left Ronaldo and his teammates in disbelief, with the decision being highly contentious. The frustration was evident when the captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, gestured for the referee to be substituted.

Cristiano knows, they need to get this Referee out of here!!! pic.twitter.com/xLJh6OgxME — Al Nassr Zone (@TheNassrZone) October 31, 2023

Just minutes before the controversial red card, Talisca had found the back of the net, courtesy of a pinpoint cross from Alex Telles. However, to Al Nassr's dismay, the goal was disallowed as Ronaldo was deemed in an offside position, adding further controversy to the match.

Despite the adverse circumstances, they displayed resilience and determination, keeping the high-flying Al-Ettifaq at bay throughout the regulation 90 minutes. The match was dragged into extra time, but the numerical disadvantage and the contentious decisions failed to dampen Al Nassr's spirit.

While Ronaldo and his teammates could not find the back of the net during the extra time, they showcased their commitment to the game. Al Nassr emerged from the contest with their heads held high, ultimately securing their place in the next round of the King's Cup of Champions.

Looking ahead, Al Nassr, managed by Luis Castro, will aim to carry their momentum into their next fixture in the Saudi Pro League against Al-Khaleej. The frustration from the controversial referee decisions will likely serve as a source of motivation for Ronaldo and his teammates as they continue their pursuit of success in both domestic and regional competitions.

Al Nassr's journey in the King's Cup of Champions may have been marred by controversy. Still, the resilience of the squad, coupled with the leadership of Cristiano Ronaldo, promises an exciting and determined path forward in their pursuit of footballing glory.