Football stars often get into it when pitched against one another. The longest pair of stars that the world has compared has got to be Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Both of them had never escaped the other since their early days in the Premier League and in La Liga. But, both of them have had nearly full careers in the MLS and the Saudi Pro League. This means that the debate may finally be settled.

Cristiano Ronaldo prides himself in being one of the most physically fit players in all of the sport. The Al Nassr star has a regular regimen that he practices daily. It is no surprise that he still brings a lot of production to the pitch. But, he cannot seem to escape the shadow of Lionel Messi despite the countless accolades that he has accomplished. Apparently, this does not matter to him. It was unveiled that Ronaldo had one of the most intense self-beliefs in all of the world.

He revealed his true feelings in a lie detector test, via Binance. Ronaldo was asked if he thought he was the greatest goal-scorer of all time. The Al Nassr star quickly answered and nodded with a, “Yes.” The lie detector sensed that he was telling the truth and it was confirmed by the expert running it.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently took a lie detector test 😳 Q: “Are you the greatest goal-scorer of all time?” CR7: “Yes.” The test said that he was telling the truth 🤔⚽️ (via @binance/ YT)pic.twitter.com/TKEMLNGJuB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 4, 2023

Perception is still up for debate but what matters to the SaudiPro League star is his belief in himself. This may anger Messi fans in the MLS, but there is not much they can do about what goes on in Ronaldo's head.