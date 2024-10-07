Oscar-winning actor Al Pacino revealed he had a near-death experience with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

During an interview with The New York Times about his upcoming memoir, Pacino revealed he had a life-threatening experience with COVID-19.

“They said my pulse was gone,” Pacino recalled. “It was so — you're here, you're not. I thought: Wow, you don't even have your memories. You have nothing. Strange porridge.”

Detailing it further, Pacino said it started with dehydration. Luckily, paramedics were on the scene as soon as possible, and he made it out okay.

“What happened was, I felt not good — unusually not good. Then I had a fever, and I was getting dehydrated and all that,” he recounted. “So I got someone to get me a nurse to hydrate me. I was sitting there in my house, and I was gone. Like that. I didn't have a pulse.

“In a matter of minutes they were there — the ambulance in front of my house. I had about six paramedics in that living room, and there were two doctors, and they had these outfits on that looked like they were from outer space or something. It was kind of shocking to open your eyes and see that. Everybody was around me, and they said: ‘He's back. He's here,'” he continued.

Not seeing the light

While he was without a pulse, Pacino did not see anything. This took the Oscar-winning actor as surprised as he recited Hamlet to discuss the experience.

“I didn't see the white light or anything. There's nothing there,” Pacino said. “As Hamlet says, ‘To be or not to be'; ‘The undiscovered country from whose bourn, no traveler returns.' And he says two words: ‘no more.' It was no more. You're gone. I'd never thought about it in my life. But you know actors: It sounds good to say I died once. What is it when there's no more?”

Luckily, Al Pacino is okay after his COVID-19 scare and near-death experience. He is one of the most accomplished actors in Hollywood and is still working into his eighties.

Al Pacino's Oscar-winning career

After bursting onto the scene in 1971 with a leading role in The Panic in Needle Park, Pacino became one of Hollywood's biggest leading men. His next movie, The Godfather, gave him his signature role as mob boss Michael Corleone.

He subsequently led Serpico, The Godfather Part II, and Dog Day Afternoon throughout the rest of the '70s. In 1983, he played another iconic character, Tony Montana, in Scarface.

Since then, Pacino has starred in Dick Tracy, The Godfather Part III, Glengarry Glen Ross, Carlito's Way, Heat, Donnie Brasco, The Devil's Advocate, Any Given Sunday, and Jack and Jill.

In 2020, Pacino earned his ninth acting Oscar nomination for his role in The Irishman. He previously earned nominations for his roles in The Godfather, Serpico, The Godfather Part II, Dog Day Afternoon, And Justice for All, Dick Tracy, and Glengarry Glen Ross.

It took him decades, but Pacino won his first Oscar in 1993 for his performance in Scent of a Woman. It would take another 27 years for his next nomination.