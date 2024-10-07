His appearance in Jack and Jill spawned the hilarious “Dunkaccino” bit, but Oscar-winner Al Pacino took the part for another reason.

During an interview with The New York Times ahead of the release of his memoir Sonny Boy, Pacino revealed he took the Jack and Jill role because he “had no more money.” Despite the lukewarm reception the movie got, Pacino hopes his youngest son watches it, as he still looks at it fondly.

“It (Jack and Jill) came at a time in my life that I needed it, because it was after I found out I had no more money,” Pacino revealed. “My accountant was in prison, and I needed something quickly. So I took this.”

He then talked about the “Dunkaccino” bit, which was a fake commercial for Dunkin' Donuts. It referenced all of Pacino's iconic roles throughout his legendary career, fitting them into coffee-themed puns. Fans still bring it up to him to this day.

“You know how many people think I actually made that commercial?” he asked.

What is Jack and Jill?

Jack and Jill is a panned movie from Adam Sandler's career. It has a 3% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and is regarded as one of his career lowlights.

The movie follows two siblings, both of which are played by Sandler, during the holidays. Jack is dreading the visit of his twin sister during Thanksgiving, who will stay until Hanukkah. This comes at a bad time for Jack, as he is tasked with landing Pacino for a Dunkin' Donuts commercial.

While poorly received, Jack and Jill still made a lot of money. It grossed nearly $150 million on a $79 million budget. Not bad for a movie with a 3% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Oscar winner Al Pacino

Jack and Jill star Al Pacino is an Oscar-winning actor for his role in Scent of a Woman. Throughout his legendary career, he has received nine Oscar nominations. His most recent came in 2020 for Best Supporting Actor in The Irishman.

He received his first Oscar nomination in 1973 for his performance in The Godfather. Pacino would subsequently land nominations for his roles in Serpico, The Godfather Part II, Dog Day Afternoon, And Justice for All, Dick Tracy, and Glengarry Glen Ross.

Finally, in 1993, he won Best Actor for Scent of a Woman. It took two decades, but he finally received his well-deserved Oscar. It would take over two decades for his next nomination.

After starting his career as a theater actor, Pacino burst on the scene with his leading role in The Panic in Needle Park. He starred in the drama alongside Kitty Winn.

His next role was as Michael Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather. He would reprise the role in two sequels in 1974 and 1990, respectively.

Throughout the '70s, Pacino went on a tear with roles in Scarecrow, Serpico, and Dog Day Afternoon. He starred in another iconic movie, Scarecrow, in 1983.

His other notable credits include Heat, Donnie Brasco, The Devil's Advocate, Insomnia, Ocean's Thirteen, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Pacino recently starred in Ridley Scott's House of Gucci.