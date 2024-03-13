After his unique announcement of the best picture honor at the 96th Academy Awards, Al Pacino has another one to make: his memoir Sonny Boy, according to a People exclusive.
The Oscar winner announced that his memoir will be published Oct. 8 by Penguin Press.
Al “Sonny Boy” Pacino
Pacino told the magazine, “I wrote Sonny Boy to express what I've seen and been through in my life. It has been an incredibly personal and revealing experience to reflect on this journey and what acting has allowed me to do and the worlds it has opened up.”
The book will be available in hardcover, ebook and audiobook, with the last one narrated by Pacino himself.
In the memoir, the actor detailed his Bronx childhood and his studies at the High School of Performing Arts in New York. You may be more familiar with it — depending on your generation — as the school in the 1980 movie Fame.
Pacino has received nine Oscar nominations. His first was for best supporting actor in 1973 for The Godfather. He was nominated for best actor for its sequel The Godfather Part II in 1975. He won for best actor in 1993 as Lieutenant Col. Frank Slade in Scent of a Woman. Fun fact: in the same year he won his first Oscar, he was also nominated for best supporting actor in 1992's Glengarry Glen Ross.
His most recent nomination was for best supporting actor in 2020 for the Martin Scorsese-directed film The Irishman, which also starred his Heat co-star and fellow Oscar winner Robert De Niro.
The actor currently has four projects in post-production. One of them is Johnny Depp's first directorial effort in 20 years, Modi. The other is with his The Irishman director Scorsese as his co-star, Hand of Dante. The other two also in post-production are Billy Knight and Killing Castro.
One of his films currently in pre-production is a film adaptation of Shakespeare's King Lear, Lear Rex, with Jessica Chastain. He's also rumored to be in the thriller Assassination and the drama Easy's Walk.
The title of Pacino's memoir comes from his nickname Sonny. According to IMDB, he once considered changing his name to Sonny Scott to avoid being typecast due to his Italian name.