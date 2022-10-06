AL Wild Card Odds: Mariners vs. Blue Jays series prediction

The Seattle Mariners are in the playoffs for the first time in 21 years and will head north of the border to take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. It’s a playoff miracle and time to look at our MLB odds series and make a Mariners-Blue Jays prediction and pick.

The Mariners finished the year 90-72 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2021. Now, they look to take down the Blue Jays and make a Cinderella run. The Blue Jays finished as the top wildcard, going 92-70. Subsequently, this is their first playoff appearance since 2020, when they lost both games in the wildcard round.

The Mariners were 44-37 on the road, while the Blue Jays were 47-34 at home. The Mariners won the season series 5-2. However, they also went 1-2 in Toronto.

The Mariners have only announced Luis Castillo as the Game 1 starter but will also likely give a chance to Logan Gilbert and Robbie Ray. Castillo went 4-2 with a 3.17 ERA since the midseason trade with the Cincinnati Reds brought him to Seattle. Ultimately, it is his first playoff appearance. Gilbert went 13-6 with a 3.20 ERA. Likewise, he will be making his playoff debut. Ray went 12-12 with a 3.71 ERA a year after winning the Cy Young award. Alternatively, he has playoff experience, going 0-2 with a 5.59 ERA through three games (one start) in the postseason.

The Jays have announced Alec Manoah as the Game 1 starter and may turn to Kevin Gausman and Jose Berrios for the other two. Manoah went 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA. Also, he won his matchup with the Mariners on July 9, tossing 7 1/3 innings while allowing two earned runs on three hits with seven strikeouts. Gausman went 12-10 with a 3.35 ERA. Additionally, he has playoff experience, sporting an 0-1 record with a 3.94 ERA through six appearances in the playoffs. Berrios went 12-7 with a 5.23 ERA this year. Ultimately, he looks to pitch better when he gets his chance.

Here are the Mariners-Blue Jays Series MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Series Odds: Mariners-Blue Jays Odds

Seattle Mariners: +148

Toronto Blue Jays: -174

Why The Mariners Could Win the Series

The Mariners got to the playoffs through pitching and defense. Seattle ranked fourth in fielding and sixth in bullpen ERA. However, they have some key hitters that can produce and must for the Mariners to advance.

Julio Rodriguez was outstanding this season, batting .284 with 28 home runs, 75 RBIs, and 84 runs through 132 games. However, he struggled at Rogers Centre, compiling a .182 mark (2 for 11). Ty France continued his consistency, batting .276 with 20 home runs, 84 RBIs, and 65 runs. Meanwhile, Carlos Santana averaged .202 with 19 home runs, 60 RBIs, and 52 runs. Santana enjoyed facing the Jays, batting .500 (10 for 20) with three home runs, seven RBIs, and seven runs. Ultimately, he has playoff experience. Santanna is batting .193 (16 for 83) with four home runs, eight RBIs, and nine runs through 23 postseason appearances.

The Mariners will win the series if they get good hitting out of Rodriguez, France, and Santana. Likewise, they need Castillo, Gilbert, and Ray to pitch efficiently and keep the dangerous Toronto bats cold. The defense must remain perfect, and the bullpen must protect leads.

Why The Blue Jays Could Win the Series

The Jays have an explosive offense. Significantly, they have three sluggers that can hurt an opposing pitcher at any moment.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is just as good, if not better than his father was. Guerrero finished the year batting .274 with 32 home runs, 97 RBIs, and 90 runs. Additionally, he hit .308 (8 for 26) with two RBIs and two runs through seven games against the Mariners. Guerrero is batting .143 (2 for 7) through two career playoff games. Bo Bichette started slow but finished fast. Likewise, he ended with a batting average of .290 with 24 home runs, 93 RBIs, and 91 runs. Bichette hit .310 (9 for 29 ) with two home runs, six RBIs, and four runs through seven games against the Mariners. However, he is still looking for his first career postseason hit (0 for 6).

Matt Chapman hit .229 with 27 home runs, 76 RBIs, and 83 runs. However, he struggled against the Mariners, batting .143 (3 for 21) with one home run, one RBI, and three runs through six games. Chapman hit .250 (2 for 8) through two playoff games.

The Blue Jays will win this series if their hitters remain hot and give their starting pitching some run support. Also, their defense must improve and prevent mistakes. The bullpen has to protect leads and avoid late-game collapses.

Final Mariners-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

The Mariners are a great story, but the Blue Jays failed two years ago and want to wipe the taste out of their mouths. Subsequently, performing on the big stage is the best way to do it. The Jays struggled against Seattle but did well at home. Expect the Jays to win a hard-fought series.

Final Mariners-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Toronto Blue Jays (-174) in three