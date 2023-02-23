The Alabama basketball program is having a fantastic year. They entered Wednesday night’s contest against unranked South Carolina as the number two team in the nation. Yet, all of the talk has been about Brandon Miller and what is happening off court. Miller allegedly delivered a gun used by former teammate Darius Miles to murder Jamea Jonae Harris, according to Tuscaloosa Police.

Alabama announced earlier Wednesday that Miller would still be active against the Game Cocks. That opened the door to criticism both on and off the court. The South Carolina fans took care of the on-court part.

Truly a bizarre scene. With South Carolina fans chanting "lock him up" Brandon Miller misses a free throw. Play is briefly stopped shortly after due to a fight in the stands, behind the same basket Miller was shooting to. pic.twitter.com/oAmXVrbDCF — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 23, 2023

During the first half of Wednesday’s game, a faint chant of ‘lock him up’ can be heard as Miller misses a free throw. What appeared to be a fight among fans then broke out in the stands. Throughout the game, similar instances occurred from what appeared to be the student section.

South Carolina fans are chanting “Lock Him Up,” every time Brandon Miller touches the ball tonight. pic.twitter.com/BsoV0n1ecA — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 23, 2023

Alabama coach Nate Oats came under fire for his initial reaction to the story before backtracking. Police have since stated that “there is nothing we can charge him with.”

Despite all of the controversy surrounding Brandon Miller, he certainly did not let it affect his play on the court. The potential top-5 NBA Draft prospect scored more points than the rest of his teammates combined in a thrilling 78-76 overtime win. Miller dropped 41 points on 14-for-25 from the field. That includes hitting six shots from beyond the arc. It wasn’t just volume either.

Miller hit the game-tying layup with four seconds left to force overtime. Then in OT, he hit the game winner with 0.8 seconds remaining.

Whatever you think of this freshman phenom, one thing is for sure, he knows how to block out the noise.