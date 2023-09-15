Although FAMU lost 38-24 to the University of South Florida, their high level of play throughout the matchup caught the eye of Alabama's coaching staff. During the FAMU 220 Quarterback Club, head coach Willie Simmons divulged that he received high praise from the Crimson Tide coaches over his team's fight against a tough FBS program.

“We have some friends of ours who coach at the University of Alabama. I spoke with one yesterday that said ‘Coach, I just want to commend you guys on how y’all played. Usually when teams play lower teams [FCS programs], typically Alabama would not have watched Saturday’s game…Alabama would typically think that about a team playing an FCS opponent. He said, ‘Our whole staff sat there and watched and were thoroughly impressed by how you guys played.’ We made mistakes, but they complimented us on the quality of football they saw.”

Alabama plays the University of South Florida on Saturday and was surely watching the game to scout the Bulls to ensure they secure a dominant victory after a dismal 34-24 loss to Texas last week. Nick Saban's coaching staff clearly saw some great plays and strategies that the Rattlers deployed to stay competitive in the game against South Florida. The Rattlers were able to contain USF's high-powered offense, only allowing 393 yards of total offense including stifling their rushing game and holding them to 108 yards on the ground.

Alabama plays the University of South Florida on Saturday at 3:30 PM on ABC. Meanwhile, Florida A&M will play a competitive University of West Florida squad that made the NCAA Division II playoffs last season.