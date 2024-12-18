Alabama football added an ex-Florida defender in the transfer portal on Tuesday. The Crimson Tide are about to finish a trying first year under head coach Kalen DeBoer. Alabama was the last team left out of the twelve-team College Football Playoff and instead will try to win its tenth game of the season against Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Despite having one more game this season, the program has been busy in the portal with the recent addition of Kelby Collins.

According to National Recruiting/Transfer Portal Reporter for On3, Hayes Fawcett, the Florida transfer has committed to Alabama. Collins is a 6’5, 270-pound defensive lineman/edge rusher with two years of eligibility left.

Kalen DeBoer heads into a critical offseason for the Crimson Tide

For his career, Collins has recorded 29 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble, and 15 quarterback hurries. The sophomore was a 4-star recruit out of Gardendale, Alabama, in 2023. Despite the limited snaps, DeBoer could contribute to a Crimson Tide defense that needs to regain its past dominant form.

Alabama ranked fourth in the SEC in scoring defense, giving up 17.3 points per game. This unit had some great performances throughout the year but also struggled in losses, such as the embarrassing 24-3 defeat to Oklahoma. The defense gave up 257 yards on the ground in this consequential loss.

As Collins is added to a revamped Crimson Tide defense, Kalen DeBoer must rebuild an Alabama offense set to lose star quarterback Jalen Milroe. The program will likely start incoming true freshman QB Keelon Russell in 2025. Luckily for the talented 5-star prospect, he will have an absolute superstar at wide receiver to throw to in Ryan Williams.

Williams has had a fantastic freshman year for the Crimson Tide. The 17-year-old was named Second-team All-American and made the First-team All-SEC team. Williams became a household name in Alabama's win over No. 2 Georgia, catching six passes for 177 yards and a touchdown. The freshman will likely enter 2025 as one of the top contenders for the Heisman Trophy. An award that an Alabama receiver has won before.

Overall, Alabama is already making moves in the transfer portal as it brings in the country's No. 2 recruiting class. Nick Saban has made the four-team playoff eight out of his ten years in charge of this historic program. Even though Kalen DeBoer is the head coach in Tuscaloosa, expectations are just as high, if not higher, with the new twelve-team College Football Playoff.