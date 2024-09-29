After going off to a 30-7 lead heading into the half, leaving Crimson Tide fans feeling very good and Nick Saban bored by what looked like an easy victory, things got far more interesting for Alabama and Georgia after halftime, with the Bulldogs scoring eight points in the third quarter, 19 more in the fourth and ultimately coming just seven points away from forcing overtime.

Marching down the field from their own 25 to the Tide's 20, Carson Beck made the play of the game on 1st and 10, throwing the ball to Zabien Brown in the endzone for a touchback in what effectively closed out any chances of a signature win for the presumed top pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Expand Tweet

Just like how Kalen DeBoer drew it up, right? While Alabama fans were clearly hyped by the win, Clemson fans weren't nearly as hyped, with Pardon My Take pretty well highlighting what many folks were feeling.

Expand Tweet

Other fans were more focused on the back-and-forth nature of the game, with a relatively boring effort in the first half turning into a real nail-biter down the stretch.

Expand Tweet

But really, the best reactions from the game belong to Alabama fans, who were over the moon to see their favorite team secure the W when it mattered most, with some fans declaring it the “Game of the Year.”

Expand Tweet

Sitting pretty as the second and fourth-ranked teams in the NCAA by the AP Poll, fans had a pretty good feeling that Alabama-Georgia would go a pretty long way in defining which teams in the SEC would represent the conference in their championship game, not to mention all of the playoff implications in produced too. Right now, that honor belongs to Alabama, who looked very good with Jalen Milroe under center, but don't count out Georgia to still be in it when everything's said and done, as they proved in this game that they too are a serious Championship contender.