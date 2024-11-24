The Top-10-ranked Alabama football team suffered a devastating loss Saturday loss as they fell to the unranked Oklahoma Sooners, 24-3. As there were jokes thrown the way of Alabama football quarterback Jalen Milroe due to his performance, head coach Kalen DeBoer spoke after the disappointing outing about what went wrong.

It now makes three losses for the Crimson Tide, which is the first for the program since 2010 in former head coach Nick Saban's fourth season. DeBoer spoke about how the game got away from them in the second half, according to Eli Lederman of ESPN.

“We got to be better in all ways,” DeBoer said. “Some simple things, uncharacteristic things, happened early in the game where we didn't get the momentum on our side. And really, it comes down to the end of the first half [with] them scoring a touchdown, and the turnovers really kind of changing the momentum of the game there.”

Alabama football's Jalen Milroe finished with a dreadful outing

There is no doubt that it was a rough game from Milroe, as alluded to before, throwing for 164 yards going along with three interceptions. However, DeBoer saw more problems from the rest of the offense besides the down-showing from Milroe, as the team only scored a field goal in the first quarter.

“I think stepping back, it just felt like early in the game there were different things — drops, balls we lost in the lights — different, uncharacteristic things,” DeBoer said. “Weird things that happened. I thought [Milroe] was actually putting the ball where he needed to. We just needed to help him out a little bit.”

Looking ahead at the rest of the Alabama football season, they have one game left, though they are in a situation where they don't control their own destiny in terms of their conference and possible seeding in the playoffs. However, Milroe is only focused on finishing the season strong as he's in the midst of his junior year.

“It's all about finish,” Milroe said to the media after the game Saturday night via ESPN. “We've got to finish. There's so much left for the football season. We've got to get everyone together to have a like-mindedness and just keep on competing. Every opportunity that we have, we've just got to seize it.”

At any rate, the Crimson Tide is now 8-3, 4-3 in conference play, as they next face the Auburn Tigers on Nov. 30 in what will be a must-win to hopefully lock in a place in the College Football Playoffs. They were the No. 7 ranked team, which will no doubt go down after the loss to the Sooners.