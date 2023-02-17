With the 2023 NFL Draft approaching, numerous Alabama prospects are waiting to hear their name called. The Crimson Tide led every team in the country with 13 players invited to the Scouting Combine. All 13 players will be looking to build off of their Alabama prestige and prove they belong in the NFL.

Alabama Football NFL Draft Prospects Invited To Combine

Bryce Young – Quarterback

Bryce Young is considered one of the best quarterbacks in this year’s class. Either he or Ohio State’s CJ Stroud will likely be the first quarterback taken. Young is hoping his former Heisman status leads him to the top pick.

The QB played in 34 games for Alabama, throwing for 8,356 yards and 80 touchdowns. Young won the Heisman Trophy in 2021 and holds the all-time school record for most passing yards in a game with 599.

Will Anderson Jr. – Linebacker

With Young being one of the best offensive prospects, Will Anderson is considered one of the best defensive prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. He or Jalen Carter of Georgia is expected to be the first defensive player off the board.

Anderson racked up 204 tackles, 58.5 for a loss and 34.5 sacks over his 41 games with Alabama. He won the Lombardi Trophy, given to the best defender in the country, in 2021.

Brian Branch – Cornerback

Brian Branch is another Alabama standout expected to be drafted in the first-round. The versatile cornerback is considered to be one of the best at his position in this year’s class.

Branch played 35 games for the Crimson Tide. He made 172 tackles, defended 23 passes and came away with three picks. Branch was a First-Team All-American in 2022.

Jahmyr Gibbs, Running Back

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs spent just one season playing for Alabama. But that one season with the Crimson Tide was all Gibbs needed to prove he is one of the better RBs in the class.

Gibbs carried the football 151 times for 926 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games with Alabama. Gibbs had a productive career at Georgia Tech before coming to the Tide, being a Second-Team All American in 2021.

Henry To’oTo’o – Linebacker

Henry To’oTo’o spent two productive seasons playing for Alabama. His work has him projected to go in the earlier rounds of the NFL Draft.

To’oTo’o spent 28 games with the Crimson Tide. He made 205 tackles, 15.5 for a loss and 6.5 sacks. He was First-Team All-SEC in 2022.

Byron Young – Defensive Tackle

Byron Young played at least nine games for Alabama each of his four seasons with the Crimson Tide. He’s hoping his experience with Bama will translate into the NFL.

Over his 45 games with the team, Young amassed 130 tackles, 20 for a loss and 7.5 sacks. He’s currently projected to be selected in the upper-middle rounds.

Jordan Battle – Safety

Jordan Battle was another player who spent four years playing for Alabama. Starting since a freshman, Battle played in 52 games for the Crimson Tide.

In that time, Battle racked up 252 tackles, 10 passes defended and six interceptions. Three of Battle’s six picks he took back for touchdowns on his way to First Team All-SEC nods in 2021 and 2022.

DJ Dale – Defensive Lineman

DJ Dale marks yet another Crimson Tide prospect with four years of playing experience. Dale has 39 games of experience heading into the 2023 NFL Draft.

With Alabama, Dale made 73 tackles, 10.5 for a loss and 5.5 sacks. Entering his freshman year with the Tide, Dale was already named a starter.

Emil Ekiyor Jr. – Offensive Lineman

Emil Ekiyor Jr. became a starter for the Crimson Tide heading into his sophomore season. He became an anchor on the line, making 41 total appearances.

Ekiyor is a mid-round OL prospect. He was named First Team All-SEC in 2022.

DeMarcco Hellams – Safety

DeMarcco Hellams was a USA Today All American when he was in high school. He parlayed that into 40 games of experience with Alabama.

Hellams made 255 tackles, 7.5 for a loss and four interceptions during his four seasons. Hellams became a starter for Alabama entering the 2021 season.

Cameron Latu – Tight End

Cameron Latu made a switch from linebacker to tight end after his first season with Alabama. Over the past two years, Latu’s tight end development has begun to go up a notch.

Playing 25 games over the last two years, Latu has caught 56 passes for 787 yards and 12 touchdowns. Still new to the position, NFL teams could be interested in Latu’s continued tight end growth.

Eli Ricks – Defensive Back

Eli Ricks transferred over from LSU to Alabama prior to his senior season. He played nine games with the Crimson Tide before declaring for the NFL Draft.

Ricks made just 13 tackles and defended four passes for Alabama. However, while Ricks was still with LSU in 2020, he was named Second Team All-SEC.

Tyler Steen – Offensive Line

Tyler Steen was another transfer, coming over from Vanderbilt to spend one season with Alabama. Upon arrival, Steen was able to earn the starting left tackle role.

Steen started 13 games at LT for the Crimson Tide. He earned Second Team All-SEC recognition for his efforts.

All 13 players will have an opportunity to compete in this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. The Combine will take place from Feb. 28 to Mar. 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium.