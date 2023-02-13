Alabama football coach Nick Saban has officially announced the additions of Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele to the Crimson Tide staff.

Saban is finally speaking on the Alabama football hirings, which have been known for well over a week. Kevin Steele left Miami for his third stint with Alabama and has been named the team’s defensive coordinator. Tommy Rees is the new Alabama offensive coordinator, leaving Notre Dame after holding the position in South Bend for three years.

“We are excited to bring in such a gifted group of coaches to develop our players both on and off the field,” Saban said in a statement. “Kevin, Tommy and Austin have a great mix of energy, enthusiasm and experience that will be a tremendous asset to our program. They are all excellent teachers of the game and fantastic recruiters who bring a wealth of experience and resources to our staff.”

Steele replaces Pete Golding, who stepped down as Alabama’s defensive coordinator to take the same role with Ole Miss. Offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien left the Crimson Tide to run the New England Patriots’ offense for the 2023 season.

The coaching changes come on the heels of one of the most disappointing seasons for Alabama football during the Nick Saban era. The Crimson Tide failed to reach the College Football Playoffs for just the second time since the CFP was introduced during the 2014 season.

“My history with Coach Saban goes back a long time and what he has built here at Alabama is truly amazing,” Steele said. “I understand the high expectations of both Coach Saban and the program, and I am looking forward to helping continue that success.”

Alabama still finished fifth in the final AP Top 25 Poll and is expected to be a national championship contender next season.