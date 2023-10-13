Alabama football was tested last week. Going on the road to College Station to take on the Texas A&M Aggies is a daunting task for anybody- even Alabama lost the last time they made that trip. But they avoided a similar fate last week. They hung on to escape with a 26-20 victory after trailing at halftime. Jalen Milroe threw for 321 yards and three touchdowns.

Things should not be as daunting this week for the Tide. For one, they get to play in front of their home crowd in Tuscaloosa. For another, they play against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Hogs have hung around in their last four games against quality teams that include the aforementioned Aggies, the Ole Miss Rebels, and the LSU Tigers. But Arkansas has dropped all of those games, as well as a home contest against the BYU Cougars.

Alabama should handle business this week. Vegas certainly thinks so; they have Alabama as 19.5-point favorites. But the Tide handling business is only one prediction. This game deserves a couple of more bold predictions.

2) Jalen Milroe throws for at least 300 yards

Jalen Milroe is not the perfect quarterback. He doesn't always hit his receiver on intermediate throws. He may take off to run before he should. That's true. But he is also really adept at hitting his receivers deep. That's been a staple of Milroe's this season. It was Milroe's primary way of attacking Texas A&M's secondary last week.

Jalen Milroe: Six 20+ yard completions vs Texas A&M Led all Quarterbacks in Week 6🎯 pic.twitter.com/fmCtickIXT — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 10, 2023

Luckily for him, he goes up against another secondary that is prone to allowing big plays. The Arkansas Razorbacks allow the eighth-most passing yards in the SEC at 214.7 per game. But against LSU, they allowed 320 passing yards to Jayden Daniels.

Arkansas did do a good job limiting Jaxson Dart and Ole Miss as well as Max Johnson and Texas A&M. But their secondary hasn't always done their part and Milroe is capable of exploiting them with deep shots. With Alabama football at home, Milroe's chances of hitting the 300-yard threshold again are even better.

1) Alabama registers at least six sacks

Protecting star quarterback KJ Jefferson has been a big problem for the Razorbacks this season. Against Ole Miss, Arkansas' most recent game, Jefferson was sacked five times. In the Hogs' game before that, Texas A&M sacked Jefferson seven times. LSU was able to get to Jefferson plenty of times as well the week prior.

If Arkansas had troubles protecting Jefferson in those games, things won't get easier this week against Alabama football. The Crimson Tide had five sacks last week against the Aggies. Alabama had four sacks against the Mississippi State Bulldogs the week before that too. The week prior to that against Ole Miss, Alabama was able to get to Jaxson Dart at will as well.

In six games, Alabama has registered 22 sacks. It helps to have a sack fiend on the edge like Dallas Turner, who leads the team with 6.5 sacks. Turner has flat out been one of the best pass rushers in all of college football this season and currently leads the country in pressures.

EDGE: Dallas Turner, Alabama – 32 pressures (T-most in the country)

– 23.4% pressure-rate (6th among FBS EDGEs)pic.twitter.com/tjoMrh0dvy — Max Chadwick (@MaxChadwickCFB) October 11, 2023

Now he gets a porous Arkansas offensive line to reign terror upon. Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman made his bones as an offensive line coach, but that part of the team hasn't been a strength yet this season. They'll have their hands full this week with this Alabama front. As a result, Alabama football will get to KJ Jefferson early and often and rack up at least six sacks on the day.