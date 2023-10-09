For all intents and purposes, Alabama football quarterback Jalen Milroe played an outstanding game in the 26-20 win over Texas A&M. However, Milroe had one brain fart at the end of the game that likely had Crimson Tide fans on the edge of their seats. With the Tide holding onto a six-point lead and under two minutes left in the game, Milroe opted to throw a pass to Malik Benson despite the fact that the Aggies had no timeouts left.

It ultimately didn't matter, as the Tide called two straight running plays to get the clock down to seven seconds, then had Milroe scramble around on fourth down to run out the rest of the clock. But the play was not far from the QB's mind as he spoke to the media on Monday.

Milroe owned up to the mistake, per Tony Tsoukalas of Tide Illustrated.

“That wasn't a smart play by me. I should have just handed the ball off.”

Milroe knows that handing the ball off there was the right move, acknowledging as much to the media on Monday.

If Alabama football does, there may not have been a need for Milroe to then scramble around on fourth down- and the Aggies would have had no hope at all.

Aside from that moment, it was hard to find too much fault with Milroe's performance. He threw for 321 yards and three touchdowns while throwing one interception. He did fumble the ball, but it was recovered by the Tide.

Milroe has come a long way after he was effectively benched by Alabama football coach Nick Saban following the team's loss to Texas back in September.

Learning from moments like this one will only help the sophomore QB continue to improve.