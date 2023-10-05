The Alabama football team appears to be turning about its 2023 season. After losing to Texas and defeating South Florida in unimpressive fashion, the Crimson Tide didn't look like national championship contenders. Ahead of Saturday's matchup with Texas A&M, Alabama is finally playing like the teams that we're used to seeing under Nick Saban.

Alabama has won three straight games, including back-to-back wins against SEC opponents. ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes that Nick Saban is back to his old ways, spelling trouble for Texas A&M.

“I like what I’m seeing out of Alabama. Saban has resorted to his old self,” Finebaum said on “Get Up” Thursday, via On3. “I mean, he’s screaming and hollering and throwing things, and I think there’s a reason for that. Marcus [Spears] understands that. He played for Saban. Saban was, I think, tentative about this team. They just weren’t maturing. Now, they’re showing some signs so it’s back to being the old Nick Saban, which is bad news for everyone.”

The Alabama football remains ranked outside of the top 10, a rarity for the Crimson Tide during Saban's tenure. Alabama no longer has a star at quarterback, and it proved to be an issue over the first few weeks. With Bryce Young, Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts running the offense in previous years, the Crimson Tide rarely had trouble scoring.

Alabama's defense has led the way during its winning streak. The Crimson Tide have surrendered just 37 total points in their four wins this season.

Texas A&M is averaging 38.6 points per game. The Aggies have scored at least 27 points in every contest.