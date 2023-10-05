The 11th ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1, 2-0) go on the road to take on the Texas A&M Aggies (4-1, 2-0) Saturday afternoon. This game will continue our college football odds series as we hand out a Alabama-Texas A&M prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Alabama has started the season 4-1, but they are not the same dominant team they have been in the past. Jalen Milroe has been the starting quarterback, and he is not doing too bad. He has a completion percentage just under 70, and 838 total pass yards. He has thrown three interceptions, and been sacked 15 times, though. Milroe has also rushed for four touchdowns this season. Jase McClellan is their lead back, and he has 326 rush yards to go along with three touchdowns. On defense, Alabama has 17 sacks, six interceptions, and 15 pass deflections.

Texas A&M lost to Miami, but their two SEC wins are over Arkansas, and Auburn. Max Johnson has taken over quarterback duties after the original starter was ruled out for the season. Johnson has passed for 436 yards, six touchdowns and just one interception. They give two running backs equal reps, and they are both very good. They have combined for 546 yards and four touchdowns this season, and over five yards per rush. The Aggies have 20 sacks, and 22 pass deflections on the year, as well.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Alabama-Texas A&M Odds

Alabama: -2.5 (-110)

Texas A&M: +2.5 (-110)

Over: 46.5 (-114)

Under: 46.5 (-106)

How to Watch Alabama vs. Texas A&M Week 6

TV: CBS

Stream: CBS Sports app

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

Why Alabama Will Cover The Spread

It is never easy to go on the road and win, but Alabama can do it with the help of their defense. The Crimson Tide allow 114 rush yards per game, and that will be good enough to win if they keep it up. 114 rush yards seems like a lot, but if they can hold the Aggies to that number, or less they will be in good shape. Texas A&M will rely on their two main running backs to open up the playbook for them, but if Alabama shuts them down, the Aggies will struggle. Alabama's run defense will be the main factor in this game, and they should be able to handle themselves.

One thing Alabama needs to be very good at this game is pass protection. Milroe has been sacked 15 times, and the Aggies are looking to add quite a few to that total. The Crimson Tide need to give Milroe time to let the play develop. A sack here and there is okay, but he can not be under pressure the whole game. If Alabama's offensive line can step up against a very good defensive front, they will cover the spread.

Why Texas A&M Will Cover The Spread

As mentioned, Texas A&M has been relentless on defense. They have 20 sacks on the season, and three of their players have at least three. Alabama is usually pretty good on the line, but the Aggies should be able to cause some problems with their defensive front. Another thing Texas A&M is good is making it hard on receivers. Texas A&M has 22 pass deflections, and Josh DeBerry is their best defensive back. Alabama would be foolish to target him, but the rest of the secondary can play as well. The point is, Texas A&M is a solid defensive team, and they should be able to give Alabama some fits.

Final Alabama-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick

This game is going to be another good game. However, it is a tough matchup for the backup QB Max Johnson. I think Alabama will come out on top in this game, and cover the spread.

Final Alabama-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick: Alabama -2.5 (-110), Over 46.5 (-114)