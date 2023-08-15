As always, Nick Saban has a ton of talent in the Alabama football complex gearing up for another run at a title. However, there's still one major question ahead of the 2023 season. Who is Alabama's quarterback this year? While Saban still doesn't have that answer, he has made it clear what the criteria is for one of the Crimson Tide's three quarterback candidates to earn the starting role. Someone has to separate himself.

“What I tell the quarterbacks is, ‘It’s not up to the coaches,'” Saban said. “‘You’re looking over your shoulder to see if the coach is gonna do this or that. How about you forcing me to play you? Force us to play you. When you get your reps and you get a chance to play you play so good we don’t have any choice but to play you.'”

Nick Saban obviously has extremely high standards, and it sounds like he's fed up with waiting for one of these quarterbacks to prove he's the guy. This quarterback battle won't end until there's a clear-cut QB1.

Alabama's season opens on September 2 against Middle Tennessee State. The Crimson Tide could win that game blindfolded, so Saban can easily rotate the quarterbacks during the Week 1 game. It should be the final test, as Alabama needs to know its identity heading into Week 2 vs. Texas.

The three options are Jalen Milroe, who has the most experience playing under Saban, Ty Simpson, who has the best arm and was the best high school prospect, and Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner, who is the most versatile and probably the most game-ready.

It's unusual for a team with so much talent to have a big question mark at the most important position. Saban may be frustrated with the uncertainty. Georgia has surpassed Alabama football as the sport's gold standard, and some wonder if Saban's legendary run is coming to an end. Alabama hasn't gone three straight seasons without winning a title in Saban's entire tenure at the school. This year would be the first unless the Crimson Tide can figure out their quarterback situation.