Caleb Odom, the No. 4 ranked tight end in the class of 2024, announced his commitment to play for Alabama football, per 247Sports. Nick Saban lands a promising playmaker out of the state of Georgia over Texas A&M, Florida and Miami.

This is the 14th player to commit to Alabama in the class, and Nick Saban has a top-five recruiting class yet again. Odom, who attends Carrollton High School, is also the No. 64 player in the 247Sports composite.

At 6-5, 215 lbs, Odom primarily lined up outside as a high school junior. Due to his size, however, he projects as more of a tight end at the college level. Regardless, Saban and the Alabama coaching staff will no-doubt use him in a variety of ways.

Odom has an extensive basketball background, which is visible in his massive catch radius and contested catch ability. 247's director of scouting, Andrew Ivins, wrote:

“A move tight end prospect that could blossom into a true difference maker on Saturdays given athleticism, natural ball skills and play speed. Came up in a big way for Georgia’s 6A runner-up, averaging just over 80 yards receiving per game. Very fluid as a route runner and has excellent spatial awareness. Owns a higher success rate in contested-catch situations as he does a nice job of consistently positioning himself to make a play and then securing the ball away from his body.”

Odom said the history and pedigree of Alabama football factored heavily into his decision. “It's Alabama. That's where legends are made.”

“I see myself fitting in in Tuscaloosa and the environment there. Then I built a great relationship with Coach Saban. They showed me the ways I can be utilized and getting Coach (Tommy) Rees there. He had some great tight ends at Notre Dame and that was very appealing,” Odom also said of his official visit.