A lot has changed with the Alabama football program in 2024. Nick Saban, arguably the greatest head coach in college football history, announced his retirement after Alabama football's 27-20 overtime loss to Michigan. Washington's Kalen DeBoer replaced him after their National Championship appearance last season.

DeBoer has his work cut out for him after many of Saban's players bolted for the transfer portal. However, he was able to bring some of his Washington players to Tuscaloosa with him. One is wide receiver Germie Bernard, who stands out as Alabama's most impactful transfer for the 2024 college football season.

Is Germie Bernard the next great Alabama football WR?

It's a good thing that DeBoer had a track record of developing star receivers at Washington. Players like Puka Nacua, Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan, and Ja'Lynn Polk all came through that program and found their way to the NFL. That's important because Alabama fans have become accustomed to having star receivers in their own right over the last decade-plus.

Germie Bernard can become the next star for Alabama and DeBoer receiver this season. Bernard's numbers weren't gaudy but he showed flashes of brilliance and explosiveness last season while playing Odunze, McMillan, and Polk.

He put up 34 receptions for 419 yards and two touchdowns in 2023. His 12.3 yards per reception was right there with McMillan, who was a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Bernard can take the top off of defenses, which bodes great with quarterback Jalen Milroe. However, the calling card of his game is his ability to make people miss with the ball in his hands after the catch.

Bernard was not just one of the best wide receivers to enter the portal, but one of the best players in general. Getting him to transfer from Washington with DeBoer was a major win for Alabama. And that's not just because of his fit. He also fills a major need.

Alabama's revamped wide receiver room

Alabama needed to land Bernard out of the transfer portal for the 2024 season because they lost their two best receivers from last season. Jermaine Burton, their leading receiver last year, was also a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Isaiah Bond was second on the team but he left for the University of Texas. Former five-star prospect Shazz Preston transferred to Tulane this offseason too.

The cupboard isn't completely baren in Alabama's receiver room. They return Kobe Prentice and Kendrick Law, who were former four-star prospects in 2022. Jalen Hale and Adams were four-star recruits in 2023 and are also back. Alabama brought in five-star receiver prospect Ryan Williams and four-star Amari Jefferson this year too. They will have plenty of weapons to throw to in 2024.

But Bernard looks like he will be the leader of the group. Not only does he have experience in DeBoer's offense, but he has more production than any of these other names. Bernard had 34 receptions last season with Washington. The rest of the returning Alabama receivers caught 40 passes combined between all four of them.

A lot of difference makers left the Alabama program in the offseason, both on the field and the sideline. But a strong head coach hire, a solid recruiting class and a number of acquisitions from the transfer portal has Alabama in title contention once again. The biggest of those portal acquisitions was Bernard. He will be a major player to watch with Alabama during the 2024 college football season.