Alabama football's latest commit is fired up about coming to play for the Crimson Tide.

The Alabama football team had a rough week leading up to Saturday. The Crimson Tide started things off on Monday with a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against Michigan, and they lost a heartbreaker in overtime. Since then, Alabama has lost their wide receiver coach to Texas A&M, their starting center transferred to Ohio State and they have lost other key players to the portal or the NFL. It's been a tough week, but the Crimson Tide finally got some positive news on Saturday in the recruiting world.

Alabama football recruiting is always ranked highly, and that is once again the case with their 2024 recruiting class. Four star CB Zay Mincey just announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide, and he is a major pickup for that class.

“BREAKING: Elite 2024 CB Zay Mincey tells me he has Committed to Alabama!” Hayes Fawcett wrote in a tweet. “The 6’3 193 CB from Daytona Beach, FL chose the Crimson Tide over Florida State, Florida, & others.”

Zay Mincey had a message for Fawcett to include in his commitment post, and Alabama nation will love it.

“Ion give a piss bout nun but the Tide,” Mincey said.

That quote is in reference to a recent video that took place at the SEC Championship game between Alabama and Georgia. Druski, a famous social media figure who makes comical content, posed as an Alabama fan at the game, and he used that quote in his video that went viral. After the Crimson Tide lost in the Rose Bowl, Michigan players used the quote in a video that they posted after the game to trash talk the Crimson Tide.

This a great pickup for Alabama, and it couldn't have come at a better time. Mincey is a four star recruit according to 247 Sports, and he is the #71 player in the 2024 class, the #6 CB and the #12 player in the state of Florida. He currently attends Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, Florida. He will be staying in SEC country to play for the Crimson Tide, and most SEC schools tried to recruit him.

Alabama currently has the #2 recruiting class in the entire country. The end of the season didn't go the way the Crimson Tide wanted, but this season showed that no matter what Nick Saban has, he is going to get them ready to compete for championships. Mincey is a great addition to this class, and he is one of many talented players in it.