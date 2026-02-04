The Washington Wizards made one of the most consequential moves of the NBA season Wednesday, acquiring Anthony Davis from the Dallas Mavericks just one day before the Feb. 5 trade deadline. The deal signaled a clear shift in Washington’s organizational direction as the franchise pivots toward near-term competitiveness.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon outlined the Wizards’ rationale shortly after the trade was finalized, pointing to Washington’s desire to accelerate its timeline without dismantling its developmental foundation.

“Wizards’ thought process on AD trade: With intent to be competitive next season, Washington added a 10-time All-Star big to pair with Trae Young without giving up homegrown young talent or premium picks,” MacMahon wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Washington acquired Davis along with Jaden Hardy, D’Angelo Russell and Dante Exum. In return, the Mavericks received Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, Marvin Bagley III, two first-round picks and three second-round selections. The move reshapes both rosters, but for the Wizards, it represents a decisive step toward contention rather than a prolonged rebuild.

Davis, 32, joins Washington in his first full season with Dallas still ongoing. He has been limited by injuries, appearing in just 20 games and is currently sidelined with a ligament injury in his hand. When available, Davis has averaged 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 50.6 percent from the field and 27.5 percent from three-point range in 30.4 minutes per contest. Despite the limited availability, Washington viewed Davis’ two-way impact and playoff experience as central to its long-term vision.

Anthony Davis–Trae Young pairing anchors Wizards’ long-term vision

Article Continues Below

The acquisition follows another major move earlier in the season. In January, the Wizards traded for Trae Young in a deal with the Atlanta Hawks that sent CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert out of Washington. Pairing Young with Davis gives the Wizards a high-level pick-and-roll foundation and a clear offensive-defensive balance around which to build.

Washington’s front office emphasized financial and asset flexibility in completing the deal. The Wizards were able to acquire Davis without parting with homegrown young talent or premium draft capital, preserving long-term flexibility while reshaping the roster around established stars.

For the remainder of the season, Washington’s focus remains largely evaluative. The Wizards enter play at 13-36, sitting 14th in the Eastern Conference standings. While postseason contention is unlikely, the organization expects the remainder of the schedule to serve as a bridge toward a more competitive 2026 campaign, aided by an upcoming lottery selection.

Washington opens a two-game road trip Thursday night against the Detroit Pistons (37-12) at 7:00 p.m. ET as the franchise turns its attention toward next season with a dramatically altered outlook.