By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Bryce Young and the Alabama football Crimson Tide looked to be in trouble in the first half of the Sugar Bowl, as the Kansas State Wildcats jumped out to a 10-0 lead. But that was before Young, the projected first overall pick in many NFL Mock Drafts, took over the game in the first half. The Tide stormed back, thanks to three touchdown passes from the Alabama football star.

Not only did the performance have Crimson Tide fans excited, it also left NFL Twitter salivating over Bryce Young. Here are some of the best reactions.

Bryce Young is going to look good in a Houston Texans uniform next year with throws like this pic.twitter.com/cxmqeVcWxk — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) December 31, 2022

This NFL reporter was left thinking about how Bryce Young would look in a Houston Texans, the team with the first overall pick at the moment- uniform.

It’s throws like that- a bomb down the left sideline with pressure closing in on him- that make him such a tantalizing prospect.

Others were left wondering how an NFL team could select anyone but the Alabama Crimson Tide football signal-caller.

If you’re an NFL team and you take a QB ahead of Bryce Young, that’s on you. — Connor O'Gara (@cjogara) December 31, 2022

Bryce Young is QB1. Let’s not overthink this. #NFLDraft — Jaime Eisner (@JaimeEisner) December 31, 2022

Imagine thinking that Bryce Young isn't the top QB in the draft. Weird. — Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) December 31, 2022

This first half Sugar Bowl performance cements Bryce Young’s NFL Draft future in the eyes of these writers.

But it also cemented Alabama football’s stranglehold on the game entering the locker rooms, as the Crimson Tide scored 21 unanswered points to storm back and take the lead entering the half.

And they wouldn’t have been able to do it without the poise and talent of Bryce Young, who likely heard all the noise from his critics and haters coming into the Sugar Bowl. Young even added another laser touchdown pass to start the second half.

Bryce Young was absolutely special on that drive! Down 10-0 and this young man does not blink. You have to appreciate his game! — Full-Time Dame 💰 (@DP_NFL) December 31, 2022

Perhaps former NFL star Ryan Clark said it best.