Bryce Young’s status for remainder of Alabama football-Arkansas game after shoulder injury

Alabama football fans can breathe a sigh of relief- sort of. Crimson Tide star quarterback Bryce Young, who headed off to the locker room in the first half of the game vs. Arkansas with a shoulder injury, returned to the field and practiced handoffs, a welcome sight after the scare fans received.

However, shortly after he was spotted on the field, Alabama football revealed his official status for the remainder of the game vs. Arkansas. Tony Tsoukalas of TideIllustrated has the details.

According to CBS, Young is "questionable" to return https://t.co/YVuzMQoZ0F — Tony Tsoukalas (@Tony_Tsoukalas) October 1, 2022

Per Tsoukalas, Bryce Young is questionable to return for Alabama football vs. Arkansas. Young was spotted on the field practicing handoffs before the second half of the Arkansas clash began, though it’s unclear if he attempted any warm-up passes.

Of course, the mere fact that Young was back on the field at all is enough to ease the minds of every anxious Crimson Tide fan who was fearing the worst when they saw him favoring his shoulder.

Everyone was speculating, including former Alabama football quarterbacks themselves. Ex-Crimson Tide starter AJ McCarron weighed in, saying he believed that Young had suffered an injury related to the AC Joint and labrum in the shoulder.

It’s an injury the former Tide signal-caller played through, so perhaps Nick Saban and company are simply exercising caution with Bryce Young, especially given the fact that the squad is still holding onto a lead against Arkansas.

For the time being, it appears that Alabama football avoided the worst-case scenario when it comes to Bryce Young. The program is likely to provide an update on the star quarterback after the game.