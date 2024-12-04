Alabama football is officially in the College Football Playoff picture, entering the selection committee's penultimate rankings, as announced on Tuesday night. The Crimson Tide moved into the field after a win over sub-.500 Auburn last weekend, and fans and media alike are already crying foul — particularly because the three-loss Tide are in ahead of two-loss Miami.

Syracuse upset the Hurricanes on Saturday night in New York, making Miami the first team out of the field.

“I think that's gonna be a slippery slope as these playoffs continue to develop,” ESPN's Booger McFarland said on the air. “Miami is 10-2, Alabama is 9-3 … we better be careful as far as that's concerned when these strength of schedules are imbalanced.”

The twitterverse seemed to agree.

“I’m sorry Alabama is not a better team than Miami,” wrote one user. “They have not proven that this year.”

Fans came armed with evidence against Alabama football as well.

“Getting blown out by a 6-6 Oklahoma team with the 94th ranked offense wasn’t a dealbreaker for Alabama, but Miami losing by 4 points to 9-3 Syracuse did them in,” wrote another. “Absolutely absurd special treatment.”

Ultimately, however, this is not a discussion if Miami had simply won the games it was supposed to win, as one fan pointed out.

“I think the committee made the wrong call when it comes to Miami and Alabama,” they wrote. “But the Hurricanes should have simply won against either Georgia Tech or Syracuse. No one to blame but themselves.”

And a good college football controversy is always the right time for some all-caps yelling.

“PUTTING ALABAMA IN OVER MIAMI IS THE MOST DISGRACEFUL THING ACROSS COLLEGE FOOTBALL RIGHT NOW,” yet another fan said.

For what it's worth, College Football Playoff committee chair Warde Manuel explained the reasoning in an appearance on ESPN.

“Obviously we think highly of both teams, one’s at 11, one’s at 12,” he said. “But what it really came down to is Alabama is 3-1 against current top 25 teams and Miami is 0-1. Alabama is 6-1 against teams above .500 and Miami is 4-2. Both have had some losses that weren’t what they wanted out of those games but in the last three games, Miami has lost twice.”