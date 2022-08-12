The Alabama Crimson Tide just locked up a big-time prospect for their 2023 draft class, nabbing four-star prospect Miles McVay as their latest major commit.

The 6-foot-7 offensive tackle spurned the relentless pursuits of Missouri, Texas A&M, Oregon, Jackson State and Michigan State with the latter three coming closest before the Crimson Tide ultimately won the race.

JUST IN: 4⭐️ OT Miles McVay has committed to Coach Saban and @AlabamaFTBL 🐘 He chose the Crimson Tide over Jackson State, Michigan State, Missouri, Oregon, and Texas A&M.https://t.co/lYjuhgsht2 pic.twitter.com/tTUb9sQmID — 247Sports (@247Sports) August 12, 2022

McVay spoke out on the decision to choose Bama over the rest of the field, admitting that it was much closer than simply choosing the biggest program, via Brandon Howard of Tide Illustrated:

“This decision wasn’t easy, but it was because who wouldn’t want to play for Bama. The coaches simply made me a priority, and I felt it was real. Plus, thinking it over with my family, we understand the history of success Alabama has. It was a no-brainer,” Miles McVay said.

With the commitment from McVay, Alabama once against elevates themselves as the squad with the best recruiting class for 2023 thus far. They previously ranked behind Notre Dame, whose recruiting class is led by five-star prospect edge rusher Keon Keeley.

McVay brings with him a powerful yet also intelligent presence on the O-line for Alabama. He uses his nearly 350-pound frame with the right amount of agility in the right spots to overcome his lack of major lateral foot speed.

He’s been a winner throughout his stint with East St. Louis and joins a program that expects to win every single year. Miles McVay is a hand-in-glove fit for Alabama.