After losing to Texas football a few weeks ago, the Alabama football team now essentially has to win out to have any chance at getting into the College Football Playoff. The Crimson Tide are currently 4-1 and the schedule sets up nicely to do so, but a difficult test on Saturday against Texas A&M is proving to be difficult. Alabama is currently trailing on the road against the Aggies, and if they don't turn things around quickly, they are going to be in trouble. To make matters worse for the Crimson Tide, they have been plagued with some injury trouble in this one as well.

Alabama football safety Malachi Moore went down with an injury in the first half of the Crimson Tide's game against Texas A&M football. He was unable to put pressure on his right leg, and he was taken into the injury tent, according to a tweet from Charlie Potter. Injury trouble is the last thing that this Alabama team needs right now, and everyone is hoping that Moore will be okay and that he can return the game.

The Crimson Tide are currently trailing 17-10 at halftime, and it's going to be a challenge to claw back and get this win on the road. Whichever team does come out with the win is going to be in great shape to win the SEC West division. Both teams suffered early season losses, so to be able to get a win in this one would be huge for either squad. It's going to be a tight one at Kyle Field, and Alabama may have to finish this one without a key defender.