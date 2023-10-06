Nick Saban has been the head coach of the Alabama football team for nearly 17 years now, and he has cemented himself as one of the greatest college football coaches of all time. Since he took over at Alabama, the Crimson Tide haven't gone more than two consecutive years without winning a national championship. Saban simply knows how to get the most out of a team and win football games. That historic national championship stat is on the line this season as the Crimson Tide haven't won in each of the past two seasons. We'll see if Saban can find a way to get it done again.

In his many years of coaching, Nick Saban has given us a lot of memorable moments. For example, he, like most college football coaches, tends to have some screaming episodes on the sidelines during games. It's just part of coaching, and Saban clearly knows what he's doing. Alabama football cornerback Terrion Arnold has been the victim of some of those episodes, and he knows exactly how to handle them.

“You just have to not hear how he’s saying it, but you have to hear what he’s saying,” Terrion Arnold said in a video posted by The Next Round on Twitter.

That is good advice from Arnold. Saban knows everything there is to know about the game, and he's going to set his Alabama players up for success. Even when he is angry, he is still going to give his team useful information that is going to help them get better. That's what makes him such a good coach, and it's clear to see that he has great relationships with his players.