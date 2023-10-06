Alabama football coach Nick Saban went viral last weekend for cursing on the sidelines at his players during the middle of the Alabama-Mississippi State football game. While Saban is infamous for having a temper, the inspiration behind this sideline rant came from an unexpected source — Nick Saban's wife, Terry Saban.

Several days after the game, Nick explained how his wide ended up motivating him to show some more heat on the sidelines. He said, “I think maybe as I’ve gotten a little older, I’m probably not as volatile as I used to be. Many people have heard me say before one of my prayers at church on Sunday is ‘don’t get angry and control your temper. Don’t let your emotions make you do something you wouldn’t.’ I’ve been a little laid back at times,” via The Next Round.

Nick Saban on the "lecture" that he got from Miss Terry about being more intense on the sideline. #Alabama #RollTide #CFB @spann pic.twitter.com/S6TXdSs1zr — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) October 6, 2023

“So I got a lecture about ‘why don’t you show a little more intensity on the sidelines when the players aren’t doing exactly what they should do.’ When we didn’t have a snap count on third down and we’d taken a couple snaps and I’d had enough of it, I thought it was a good time.”

Terry Saban's methods proved effective as the Crimson Tide got perhaps their best win of the season, defeating Mississippi State 40-17. Alabama has had more struggles than usual this season as they've transitioned to a new quarterback following the departure of Bryce Young. The perennial powerhouse hasn't dominated like normal and fell out of the AP Top 10 for the first time since 2015 earlier this season. They currently rank No. 11 and face Texas A&M this Saturday.